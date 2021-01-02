Vijay’s Master gets Twitter emoji ahead of release on January 13

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:41 IST

Actor Vijay’s Tamil film Master has become the first film of 2021 to get a Twitter emoji ahead of its release in theatres on January 13. This will be the third Vijay film to get a Twitter emoji after Bigil and Mersal.

Master will become the first major pan-Indian release of the year when it hits the screens for the Pongal festival. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.The film, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Also see: Ananya Panday shows off lean beach body in a bikini on Maldives vacation, Suhana Khan loves it

The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform. A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

Recently, talking to reporters in Coimbatore, Lokesh said that Master will release in theatres and there will be no change in that.

This was the third time someone associated with the Master team has clarified about the film’s release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter