Dhanush wants fans to watch Vijay's Master in theatres, requests them to take all safety precautions

Dhanush wants fans to watch Vijay’s Master in theatres, requests them to take all safety precautions

Dhanush said that the theatrical release of Vijay’s upcoming film, Master, is ‘great news for cinema lovers’. He expressed hope that the film will revive the business of theatres.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 21:21 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Dhanush is hopeful that Master will revive the business of theatres.
Dhanush is hopeful that Master will revive the business of theatres.
         

Actor Dhanush is thrilled about the release of actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film, Master, in cinemas for the Pongal festival. He feels it is great news for cinema lovers and wished for the theatre culture to thrive again. He also requested fans to take all the safety precautions while going back to theatres.

On Tuesday, the makers of Master confirmed via a poster that the film will release in cinemas worldwide on January 13 on the occasion of Pongal festival.

Welcoming the decision to release Master in theatres, Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “Vijay sir’s Master releases on Jan 13th. It’s great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres.”

 

Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be released in three languages. The film has been dubbed in Telugu and Hindi. It will become the first major pan-Indian release of 2021.

The film features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

