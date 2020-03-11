Teddy teaser: Arya teams up with a talking teddy bear to fight crime, watch video

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:55 IST

The teaser of Arya’s upcoming Tamil thriller Teddy was unveiled on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday and going by the visuals, the film promises a lot of fun with a talking teddy bear featuring alongside the star.

The teaser opens by introducing filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni, who plays the antagonist. He’s seen talking about the role of time in their work. We get quick shot of Arya in a couple of action sequences. This is followed by the introduction of the talking teddy bear. Sharing the teaser, Arya tweeted, “Here’s the #Teddyteaser on a very special day of my life. Thanks my wifey @sayyeshaa for being You Hugging face ...Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFace throwing a kissFace throwing a kiss Happy birthday to my dear brother confidant @ShaktiRajan who has given me this memorable film.”

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan had revealed in an interview: “The teddy bear is the second most important character in the movie. It has been completely created using CGI, and we have made it perform and fight. I think this itself makes the film a new attempt.”

The film, which was shot extensively in Azerbaijan, stars real life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa in lead roles. Sakshi Aggarwal and Karunakaran also play key roles. Produced by Studio Green, Teddy is gearing up for release this summer.

Arya is currently shooting for Pa Ranjith’s yet-untitled boxing-based film. The film marks Arya’s maiden collaboration with Pa Ranjith, best known for helming films such as Kabali and Kaala.

Arya has shed a lot of weight to get into his role for Teddy. He will be seen playing a boxer in the movie, which will focus the spotlight on boxing clubs in North Chennai. Apparently, Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For unknown reasons, the plan didn’t materialise and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who is one of the fittest actors in Tamil cinema.

Arya was last seen on screen in Magamuni, in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practicing Brahmacharya. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with Magamuni, which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

