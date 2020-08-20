e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Telugu film V heads the OTT way, to premiere on September 5 on Amazon Prime

Telugu film V heads the OTT way, to premiere on September 5 on Amazon Prime

Telugu action-thriller V will premiere on September 5 on Amazon Prime, Telugu actor Nani revealed via a tweet.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:34 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan times, New Delhi
V stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.
V stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.
         

Upcoming Telugu action-thriller V becomes the first mainstream star-studded Telugu film to head for direct-OTT release, it was announced on Thursday. The film will premiere on September 5 on Amazon Prime. Actor Nani took to Twitter to make the announcement via a note. V happens to be his 25th film and he will be seen playing the antagonist.

“To my fans, well wishers and extended family here. These are not regular times and this is not going to be a regular experience. My 25th is special and now it is even more so for many reasons. Let’s make it a memorable one. Let’s celebrate V this September 5,” he wrote.

“These 12 years you came to the theatres for me and it is time I come home and say thank you! I will be as excited and nervous to hear from you all on the release day,” he added.

Nani confirmed that his next film Tuck Jagadish will only be released in cinemas.

 

V, which has reunited Nani with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna for the third time, also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

The first glimpse of Nani’s character in the film was released recently. When it was announced that Nani plays a negative role in the film, he took to twitter and wrote: “He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But, this time it’s different. Your friendly neighborhood bad ass joins the party

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan were ‘in love’ during Kedarnath, she broke up with him post Sonchiriya failure: Samuel Haokip

Nani was last seen on screen in crime comedy Gang Leader. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, saw him share screen space with actors Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arulmohan.

Nani was last shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. Being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. The shoot of the project has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also has a project titled Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

