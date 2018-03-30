TPFC chief Vishal about shutdown: This is not a strike, but a revamp of the industry

It has been a month since the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council stopped any new releases. The shutdown began as a fight against Virtual Print Fee (VPF) levied by Digital Service Providers (DSP) has now grown into a full-fledged overhaul of the film industry for a better future for the producers. At least, this is what actor Vishal said at a press conference on Friday. He said, “It is not a strike, but a revamp of the industry.”

He also explained that the fight has become bigger now. This includes making it easier for audience to come to the theatres to watch movies. “It is not enough to switch on the air conditioner to make it a good experience for audience; one also needs to keep the rate of admission in mind. It should not be a costly affair; especially the internet handling fee is something that leads to a huge profit for a company outside the industry. Keeping all this in mind, we have met with the Film Distributors Council, and they have given consent to any decision taken by the TFPC,” said Vishal.

He also reiterated that this shutdown will continue until there is a solution. “No new movies will be released until our demands are met. Right now the ball is in the exhibitors’ court. Our demand is for all theatres across Tamil Nadu to have a computerized ticketing system,” Vishal explained.

He further added, “We have decided to take this problem to the government today (Friday). It is the responsibility of the government to solve the problem of every industry in the state. The film industry too will file a petition with the Chief Minister and Information and Publicity minister, Kadambur Raju.”

The film industry has decided to go on a march on Wednesday, April 4 to file this petition.

Follow @htshowbiz for more