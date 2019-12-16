Venky Mama box-office: Venkatesh starrer mints Rs 45 cr in opening weekend

regional-movies

Venkatesh and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya starrer Telugu action-comedy Venky Mama has grossed Rs 45 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, the makers have revealed. As per a special poster release by Suresh Productions, Venky Mama has collected Rs 45 crore in just three days of its release.

According to some trade pundits, it’s a much needed hit for Telugu industry which hasn’t tasted major success in the last couple of months. Directed by KS Ravindra, Venky Mama marks the maiden collaboration of Venkatesh and his nephew Chaitanya. In the film, Venkatesh and Chaitanya play uncle and nephew, respectively.

Venky Mama, which also stars Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput, is centered on a family that blindly believes in horoscopes.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh will next be seen in Telugu remake of Tamil film, Asuran. Based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, it had turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings.

The remake, scheduled to go on the floors from January 2020, will also star Shriya Saran as Venkatesh’s wife. The role was originally played by Manju Warrier. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is the blood-soaked revenge story of a father, a farmer, who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son. The film featured Dhanush in dual roles, playing his character over two generations. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Asuran had music by GV Prakash Kumar and was predominantly shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is currently shooting for a yet-untitled Telugu film with director Sekhar Kammula. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, who will be seen paired with Chaitanya for the first time. He will next team up with director Parasuram for a Telugu romantic comedy. The yet-untitled project was officially launched last week in Hyderabad.

