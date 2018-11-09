Veteran Marathi actor Lalan Sarang dies in Pune at 79

Veteran theatre and Marathi film actor Lalan Sarang died on Friday at Joshi Hospital in Pune where she was in hospitalised for a month for multiple ailments, according to her son Rakesh Sarang.

Sarang was 79 years old. According to family members, final rites on Sarang will be performed on Saturday in Mumbai.

“My mother died due to old age and was in Intensive Care Unit of hospital for a week before she breathed her last today. We will bring her at our Pune residence in Siddharth Nagar at 7 am on November 10, Saturday and leave immediately for Mumbai where according to her wish, her final rites will be performed at Shivaji Park where my father Kamlakar Sarang was also cremated,” said Rakesh.

Lalan married to producer director Kamlakar Sarang on June 7, 1964, whom she fell in love with while working together.

She was known for her defiant acting in plays like Kamala, Sakharam Binder, Geedhade and RathChakra and films like Samna. Her portrayal of many of her characters was not only entertaining but also to carried a social message.

Though she was born in Goa, most of her career was in Mumbai and then in Pune towards her retirement from stage. She was also a culinary expert and had also opened her restaurant Masemari - The fishing - on Tilak Road. She loved interacting with people who would come to the restaurant and talk about her plays and her roles in films.

Sarang began her acting career with the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangha, Atre Theatres plays like Mee Mantri Zale Tar, Buva Tithe Baya, Moruchi Mavshi among others. It was playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s play Sakharam Binder and her portrayal of Champa that brought her into the limelight as a bold actor.

Sarang won accolades for her roles in films like Samna, directed by Dr Jabbar Patel and Ha Khel Savalyancha by director Vasant Joglekar. She made a comeback in 2012 in the commercial stage of the play Kalchakra, written by Jaywant Dalvi after a short break. She was also very prolific and has written books like Nataka Magil Natak, Mee Ani Majhi Bhumika, Jagle Jasi and Bahardar Kisse Ani Chatakdar Pakakruti. She also presided over the 87th Marathi Natya Sammelan held in Kankawli.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 13:29 IST