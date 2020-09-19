e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Vidya Balan may play a key role in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: report

Vidya Balan may play a key role in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: report

Actor Vidya Balan may star in Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Vidya has been approached to play Mahesh’s sister in the movie.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:19 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vidya might play Mahesh Babu’s sister in the film.
Vidya might play Mahesh Babu’s sister in the film.
         

Actor Vidya Balan, who was recently seen as mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi in the eponymous biopic, is likely to play a key role in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per a News Minute report, Vidya has been approached with the role of Mahesh’s sister in the movie.

With the project due to go on the floors in the US post Dussehra, the makers are busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew. So far, it has been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady. Recently, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

It’s worth mentioning that the makers had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current acting assignments.

Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

Also read: Sunny Leone shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut drags her into spat with Urmila Matondkar: ‘People who don’t know you have the most to say’

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Mahesh returned to a set since the lockdown last week to shoot for an advertisement in Hyderabad. In a picture from the set that has surfaced online, he’s seen sporting slightly longer hair which could be for his upcoming project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In