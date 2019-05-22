Vignesh Shivan meets his ‘all time fav’ Quentin Tarantino, shares pic from Cannes

Tamil director Vignesh Shivan is at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival where he met his ‘all time fav’ filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaker called the meeting his best moment at Cannes and added that it made his Cannes trip a success. Tarantino returned to the festival with his latest offering, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“Met my all time fav legendary #quentintarantino !! Few words , shake hands , a smile .,, podhum da saaamyyyyy Cannes trip successssss #bestmoment #cannes #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019,” Vignesh wrote alongside a picture of the Hollywood director.

Later, the Poda Podi director also shared a long post elaborating on his experience of watching Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood that was screened at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival Tuesday night. “The insane moments that I experienced yesterday for #QuentinTarantino & his film #onceuponatimeinhollywood was crazyyy!! Great experience , great moments and great learning #aspiring #directors #inspiration #cannes2019 #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #quentintarantino #leanardodicaprio #dicaprio #margotrobbie #bradpitt #premiere #respect #filmfestivals #filmmaker #writer #director,” he wrote along with a video.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Tarantino’s ninth directorial - had its premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The film releases worldwide in July this year. The film is an ode to the Hollywood of his childhood and explores how the Golden Age of the industry came to an end with the murder of actor Sharon Tate at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969. It features Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton - an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Brad Pitt playing his long-time stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, essayed by Margot Robbie in the film.

