Vijay Antony teams up with Moodar Koodam director next

Actor-producer Vijay Antony, last seen playing dual roles in Annadurai, will join hands with director Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame. The announcement was made via a statement. The yet-untitled project, tipped to be an action thriller, will be produced by T Siva of Amma Creations, and it will go on the floors from July.

Naveen made a promising directorial debut in 2013 with dark comedy Moodar Koodam, which didn’t get its due in cinemas. It’ll be interesting to see what Naveen has up his sleeve to offer in this project.

Vijay Antony, meanwhile, will don khaki for the first time in his career for his upcoming film Thimiru Pudichavan. The project, to be directed by Ganesha, former associate of SS Rajamouli, went on the floors in February. Antony learnt silambam, ancient stick-based martial arts popular in Tamil Nadu, to essay his part in the film. “There was scope to use silambam in action sequences and when I told Antony sir, he was really excited. It’s going to be a new attempt and I’m quite in awe of his commitment,” Ganesha said in a statement.

He also said that the movie is not based on a routine cop versus villain tale, but will travel with elements of mind game.

As a khaki-donning hero in the film, Antony will be seen sporting twirled mustache and he will also shed a few kilos. Produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, Richard M Nathan cranks the camera for the film. Nivetha Pethuraj has been roped in as the leading lady and she’ll also be seen in a cop’s role.

