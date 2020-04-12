e-paper
Vijay Deverakonda thanks Telangana Police, watch his special video message

Vijay Deverakonda has thanked Telangana Police for their work during the coronavirus lockdown.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Deverakonda was shooting for Telugu-Hindi film Fighter before the lockdown began.
Vijay Deverakonda was shooting for Telugu-Hindi film Fighter before the lockdown began.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has thanked Telangana State Police for their work amid coronavirus lockdown. The Director General of Police’s Twitter handle shared a video, adding how such words inspire the force to do better.

In the short video, Vijay is at the office of the director general of police, with a few police personnel around him. Speaking to the camera, he thanked the police force from everyone in the Telugu film industry. He then said that police is not only doing great service in maintaining law and order, but also in providing essential services.

 

Sharing this video, the Twitter handle said, “ThanQ Vijay @TheDeverakonda. For coming to support us #InFightAgainstCovid19 on behalf of Tollywood. Where a single word of appreciation inspire us tonnes of times,ur representing here millions of hearts Industry&Audience who admire’, I think there won’t b perfect unit to measure.”

Prior to Vijay, actor Mahesh Babu too had thanked the state police for their work during the lockdown. He had written: "I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding."

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal shares casting couch horror with top director: ‘He asked me to go to his room which I refused’

“I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding,” Mahesh had continued.

A host of Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Arjun kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn among many others had praised and thanked Mumbai Police for the work they were doing amid coronavirus pandemic.

