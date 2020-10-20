Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter gets rape threats over Muthiah Muralidaran biopic, Chinmayi Sripaada demands man’s arrest

regional-movies

Actor Vijay Sethupathi may have opted out of Muthiah Muralidaran biopic 800 but he continues to be at the receiving end of threats. On Monday evening, rape threat was issued to the actor’s daughter so that he would understand the pain of Eelam Tamils.

The distasteful remark was made by a troll account after Vijay Sethupathi announced on Monday he’s no longer associated with the biopic. Vijay took to the decision of exiting the project after a section of people protested against his interest to star in the biopic on Muthiah Muralidaran, who hails from Sri Lanka, a country that oppressed Tamils.

The rape threat tweet went viral and several people including celebrities like Chinmayi Sripaada condemned the behaviour. Reporting the account and asking Chennai police to take action, Chinmayi tweeted: “A Tamil man who expresses his difference of opinion. This is why they stand in support of sexual crimes in the society. Is nobody in this system going to change this? A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal.”

கருத்து வேறுபாடை தெரிவிக்கும் ஒரு தமிழ் மகன். அதான் சமுதாயத்தில் இருக்கும் பாலியல் குற்றவாளிங்களுக்கு support a நிக்கிறாங்க இந்த ஊர்ல. @chennaipolice_ @DCP_Adyar



Is nobody in this system going to change this?



A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal. pic.twitter.com/ABL5t2GNUg — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote, “Why does this crappy society do this? Watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to speak out a rape threat? Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer? Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent.”

Why does this crappy society do this? Watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to speak out a rape threat?

Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer?

Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

Ever since it was announced that Vijay Sethupathi would play the Sri Lankan spin legend, the project has had to face stiff opposition from all quarters.

On Monday, Muralitharan said he hoped his biopic will only inspire a lot of youngsters but never did he expect it stir up a controversy. He went on to request Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of the project as he sees his involvement in the project as a huge hurdle.

Murali hoped the makers will continue making the biopic and not drop the idea.

