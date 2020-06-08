Vikram, son Dhruv Vikram join hands for Karthik Subbaraj’s next

regional-movies

Actor Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram are joining hands for the first time for and upcoming Tamil film which will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Dubbed Chiyaan60, the project will be produced by Seven Screen Studio and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The project marks the maiden collaboration between Vikram and Karthik Subbaraj. Dhruv, who made his acting debut with Aditya Varma last year, is tipped to be playing Vikram’s younger version in the film.

Chiyaan 60 has been slated for a summer 2021 release. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

Vikram will be next seen on screen in Cobra. The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and music composer AR Rahman after Raavanan and I, stars former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan as the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Also produced by Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal, starring Nayanthara. Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Cobra, which also stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty, will see Vikram playing a photographer and donning as many as 25 different avatars. Vikram also has Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. The project went on the floors last week in Thailand in December where the first schedule will be filmed for over 90 days.

Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released in two parts, also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

