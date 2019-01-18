Viswasam box office: Ajith film earns Rs 125 crore in one week

Actor Ajith’s Viswasam, which released on January 10 on Pongal, is running successfully at the box office and the makers couldn’t be happier. The film’s producers took to their official Twitter page to share that the rural drama has earned Rs 125 crore in its first week in Tamil Nadu alone.

KJR Studios, who co-produced the project, shared, “#Viswasam125CroresVettai - Angali pangali ooda aadharavula #Viswasam has crossed 125 crores gross in TAMIL NADU alone by the end of today! Thank you makkaley. #Thala #Ajith #Nayanthara @SathyaJyothi_ @directorsiva @immancomposer @DoneChannel1 @SureshChandraa.”

Ajith’s Viswasam has achieved this feat despite negative reviews about the film. Directed by Siva, the film is about Thookudurai, who solves his family and friends’ problems through violence and how love changes his life. Nayanthara plays the role of his wife Niranjana in the film, while Anikha plays their daughter.

The Hindustan Times rated the film 1.5 stars and said, “Viswasam is also proof as to why melodrama does not always make a successful film. All that drama may work for television soaps but a film like Viswasam should have been real. Alas, the Ajith starrer is anything but.”

Viswasam also concluded the collaboration between him and director Siva. He will now be working with director H Vinoth, of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame. The film is a remake of hit Bollywood film Pink, which starred Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. This project is produced by Boney Kapoor. Ajith has reportedly signed a two movie deal, and the second film too will be directed by H Vinoth.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 13:31 IST