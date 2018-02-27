When Sridevi took a vow, undertook a fast for Rajinikanth after he fell seriously ill

Bollywood icon Sridevi’s sudden passing away put the entire country and many parts of the world in a state of shock and grief. Her films and onscreen persona contributed to the image we all have in our minds. Now, after her demise, stories from her personal life, involving her family, friends and staff, are trickling in, giving us a closer view of the superstar.

A report in Deccan Chronicle recounts one such a story about the time when Tamil actor Rajinikanth fell seriously ill. It happened in 2011 while shooting for Rana, which also starred Deepika Padukone. He was admitted to a local hospital but developed complications and had to be shifted to Singapore. He was said to be critical.

Sridevi, who has worked with Rajinikanth in nearly 20 films, shares a close bond with him. On hearing the news, she got very upset and made a vow to Shirdi’s Sai Baba and took a fast for a week to pray for Rajini’s speedy recovery. Unknown to anyone, Sridevi visited Sai Baba temple in Pune and prayed. It was only after Rajinikanth recovered that she let anyone know of it, says the report.

With Rajinikanth in Moondru Mudichu.

According to the report, Rajinikanth’s fans have been sharing this story since the news of Sridevi’s passing away broke. Praising her, fans have been posting it on their respective Facebook pages and paying tribute.

Sridevi’s passing away has left a huge void among her fans. According to report released by Dubai authorities on Monday evening, she died by accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room after falling unconscious. It was earlier reported that she had died due to a cardiac arrest. Sridevi, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, had gone to Dubai to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

