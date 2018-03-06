When Suyash Tilak met Nagarjuna

Actor Suyash Tilak is a self-confessed, die-hard fan of South Indian films. Be it Malayalam, Telugu or Tamil, the actor makes it an effort to watch all the new films from the industries. So, when he saw south superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna at a restaurant in Mumbai, Suyash couldn’t contain his excitement. “I was with a few co-actors for interviews with new channels and we stepped out for a casual lunch, when we were treated to a surprise. We saw Nagarjuna at the same restaurant. At first, I requested the hotel to play a song and dedicate it to him, but they refused, because the star had requested for privacy. I then mustered the courage and walked up to him and shared my admiration for him. He smiled and accepted our wishes,” says Suyash.

Luckily, the waiters at the restaurant were fans of Suyash and they went back to Nagarjuna with a request. “They told him that I am a Marathi actor and Yashoman Apte and Sayali Sanjeev are also regional actors. Nagarjuna was humble and polite enough to call us over to his table. He chatted with us and shared that he likes Marathi content and particularly loved Sairat (2016).”

Actor Suyash Tilak, Yashoman Apte, Sayali Sanjeev and Nagarjuna

Suyash recently completed shooting for his next Marathi film. Speaking about the project, he says, “It is in post production. All I can say is it is a love story in which I play a very realistic lead. There are no typical hero elements to my character,” adds the actor, who is also working on a script for a web series.