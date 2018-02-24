Who winks better than Priya Prakash Varrier? Allu Arjun and his son and even Priya’s impressed

Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl who stole the country’s heart with her wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in Oru Adaar Love, has fans in Telugu star Allu Arjun and his son too. Priya Prakash took to her Instagram account to share this hilarious video where Allu Arjun dubs Priya’s style of a flying kiss and his son Allu Ayaan is at the receiving end. The way Allu Ayaan falls on the bed and bounces is dramatic and, of course, very filmy. Priya captioned the video, “That’s how he does it.”

Priya Prakash’s role in the film has now become bigger post her rise to nationwide fame. She is paired opposite Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the high school romance, Oru Adaar Love.

The film, Oru Adaar Love, and the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, were in the middle of a controversy as a complaint was filed in Hyderabad stating that the song is offensive to the sensibilities of Muslims. Priya and the film’s director, Omar Lulu, then approached the Supreme Court after multiple criminal proceedings were filed against them, following the Hyderabad case. SC stayed all criminal proceedings earlier this week.

The film’s director said the verdict was a “big relief. We are very excited.. Soon after the song went viral the entire team was celebrating when this news of filing of cases against us came.. The artistes who are all very young were highly tensed,” Lulu told PTI.