Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier may make Kannada debut soon

Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, who was last seen on screen in campus love story Oru Adaar Love, is in talks to sign a Kannada film. It will be directed by debutant Raghu Kovi. Priya is expected to take an official call soon.

According to a report by Cinema Express, the director met Priya at her house in Thrissur on Sunday to narrate the story to her, and she is said to have shown interest in the project. Priya is expected to take a call on whether she wants to be part of the project or not this week. She has not signed a single project since the release of Oru Adaar Love. She was recently approached for a Telugu project but she wasn’t too impressed with the script and eventually declined the offer.

Meanwhile, the makers have roped in Arjun Janya as the music composer and Satya Hegde will crank the camera. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors from August onwards. The team is contemplating whether to sign a newbie as hero or go with one of the sons of popular stars from the industry.

The director has worked as a co-director to filmmakers like Upendra, Shashank and Prem. He has now signed two projects. The film will be produced by BS Sudhindra and E Shivaprakash who have signed the director for two films. The first project is said to be a love story and Raghu has already approached Priya even before finalising his hero.

First Published: May 28, 2019 16:18 IST