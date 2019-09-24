You have to sugar coat socially relevant messages: Sameer Patil

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:51 IST

Be it Poshter Girl (2016), Poshter Boyz (2014) or Shentimental (2017), director-writer Sameer Patil has had a knack of presenting socially relevant topics in an entertaining manner. He has managed to very subtly put forth various issues through his writing and direction, without being preachy.

“I feel, if you want people to sit up and take notice of an issue, then you have to present it in a manner that is not preachy or authoritative. I choose humour as my way of telling a story. You have to sugar-coat messages while presenting it to an audience,” says Sameer.

Poster of Marathi television show titled Navri Mile Navryala on Sony Marathi

The director is currently working on a Marathi television show, Navri Mile Navryala, that deals with the drought situation in Marathwada, Maharashtra, and a mother, who has four unmarried boys, and more. He says, “I feel making the audience laugh is the most difficult task. You have to give them something attractive. The topic of drought and how young boys are finding it difficult to get partners is a very sensitive topic. So, we decided to have a light-hearted approach.” The story delves into farmers’ issues, drought, problems in a joint family, etc.

As a director, Sameer prefers to keep improvising and bringing in suggestions, even while on set. He adds, “When I write something, I am always open to feedback as to how it can be performed better. There are times when an actor has taken the scene to a whole new level with their inputs. I am completely in favour of such changes. At the end, the film should look good and that’s all that matters.”

He adds that he doesn’t like telling stories that don’t highlight a cause. “Comedy and humour is not only about getting laughs. Charlie Chaplin put forth important messages through his work. I believe in the same funda. Every story should make sense and be interesting,” he says.

Having worked for television and films alike, Sameer is unaffected with the medium of work. He says, “For me, it is all about creating a scene. The medium is not important. As a director, what I am shooting for doesn’t matter, what matters is how I shoot it.”

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 19:49 IST