You have to take the leap of faith, Siddharth Chandekar on his engagement

In 2018, actor Siddharth Chandekar, surprised his long-time girlfriend and actor Mitali Mayekar by proposing to her on her birthday. Now, the couple who go by #tinypanda on social media, formally exchanged rings in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on Thursday.

The groom, shares, “We had decided a year ago that we will get engaged. It was a mutually planned decision. We believe that you have to take the leap of faith when you feel it’s time.”

At 27 and 23 respectively, the couple is pretty young to make things official, especially in the film industry. “Nobody is ever 100% sure of what they want. We could have been unsure at 30 too. So, we went ahead with our instinct.”

He adds that their profession is so unpredictable that their parents were constantly worried. “We did not want them to feel the pressure or worry about us. Hence, we decided to get engaged,” he says.

The actor, is currently hosting a dance reality show on television and will be seen in a web series directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

The obvious next question to the couple is when is the D-day. “Well, marriage requires a lot of planning, money and other aspects. So, we are going to wait for a while. It will definitely happen in 2020, though. We also want to concentrate on our individual careers,” he concludes.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:28 IST