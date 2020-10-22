e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / All you need to know about ‘Zeptosecond’, the shortest unit of time ever measured

All you need to know about ‘Zeptosecond’, the shortest unit of time ever measured

According to the Independent, the Zeptosecond was measured when scientists at Germany’s Goethe University were recording the time taken by a photon to cross a hydrogen molecule.

science Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Zeptosecond’ is the trillionth of a billionth of a second.
‘Zeptosecond’ is the trillionth of a billionth of a second.(File Photo. Representative image)
         

Scientists have discovered the smallest ever measurement unit of time. Known as ‘Zeptosecond’, it is the trillionth of a billionth of a second.

According to the Independent, the Zeptosecond was measured when scientists at Germany’s Goethe University were recording the time taken by a photon to cross a hydrogen molecule.

They irradiated a hydrogen molecule through X-Rays from the Petra III laser. The energy derived from these X-Rays was set up in such a manner so that one photon could send both electrons out of the irradiated molecule.

The entire process of the photon crossing the hydrogen molecule took only 247 Zeptaseconds.

“We observed for the first time that the electron shell in a molecule does not react to light everywhere at the same time,” Reinhard Dorner, a professor of atomic physics at Goethe, said in a statement.

Earlier, a study was carried out in 1999 which led to the discovery of the femtosecond which equals one quadrillionth of a second. Egyptian scientist Ahmed Zewail, discovered this unit of time while measuring the speed at which molecules change their shape. He was awarded with the Nobel Prize.

tags
top news
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In