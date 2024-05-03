 Chang'e 6 mission: China launches probe to get moon's far side samples, Pakistani satellite also aboard - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
Chang'e 6 mission: China launches probe to get moon's far side samples, Pakistani satellite also aboard

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
May 03, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Chang'e 6 mission: Chinese mission is the first-ever attempt to obtain samples from far-side of moon.

China launched its lunar probe, Chang'e-6, on Friday, with the objective of collecting samples from the far side of the moon. The Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Space launch site in China's Hainan Province.

China launches Chang'e 6 moon mission.(CGTN)
China launches Chang'e 6 moon mission.(CGTN)

This mission is the first-ever attempt to obtain samples from far-side of moon, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The Chinese mission also carries Pakistan's miniature satellite, ICUBE-QAMAR cubesat, developed by the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with Shanghai University SJTU and SUPARCO. Around 7 kgs in weight, this satellite has camera to take photo of lunar's far side.

The Chang'e-6 mission aims to land in the South Pole-Aitken Basin to collect dust and rock samples, offering valuable insights into the lunar region's composition and characteristics.

Alongside Chinese scientific instruments, payloads from France, Italy, the European Space Agency, and Pakistan will be part of the mission, underscoring international collaboration in lunar exploration.

In 2020, China achieved a significant space mission of returning samples from the moon's near side, a feat not accomplished since the US Apollo programme in the 1970s. Analysis of these samples revealed the presence of water in tiny beads embedded within lunar soil, PTI reported.

Furthermore, within the past week, three Chinese astronauts concluded a six-month mission aboard the country's orbiting space station, just as the replacement crew arrived.

Chandrayaan-3: India's moonshot

India has made significant strides in lunar exploration with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, which included the Pragyan rover. This achievement positions India as the first country to softly land near the lunar south pole, marking another milestone in its space exploration endeavours.

News / Science / Chang'e 6 mission: China launches probe to get moon's far side samples, Pakistani satellite also aboard
