Indian scientists find method for early diagnosis of peptic ulcer-causing bacteria

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:58 IST

Scientists at the S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata have found a method for early diagnosis of a peptic ulcer-causing bacteria with the help of a biomarker called ‘BreathPrint’ found in the breath, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Saturday.

The team of researchers at the SNBNC, an institute under the DST, recently spotted the new biomarker for diagnosis of helicobacter pylori in semi-heavy water (HDO) in exhaled human breath.

The team used the study of different water molecular species in human breath, also called ‘Breathomics’ method, to explore different water isotopes in human exhaled breath, according to a DST statement.

The stomach infection cased by Helicobacter pylori may turn serious if it is not treated early. It is usually diagnosed by the traditional and panfully invasive endoscopy and biopsy tests which are not suitable for early diagnosis and follow up.

“Our gastrointestinal (GI) track plays a crucial role in water metabolism in the body. Water exists in nature as four isotopes.

“It is believed that any kind of impaired or unusual water absorption in our GI track may be associated with various gastric disorders or abnormalities like ulcer, gastritis, erosions and inflammation. But, so far, there has been no clear experimental evidence to support this,” the statement said.

Experiments by the team has shown direct evidence of unique isotope-specific water metabolism in the human body in response to the individual’s water intake habit. They have shown that different isotopes of exhaled water vapour are strongly linked with various gastric disorders during the process of human respiration, it said.

This work, funded by the Technical Research Centre (TRC) and supported by the DST, was recently published in the journal ‘Analytical Chemistry’ of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

The researchers have demonstrated that the isotopic signatures of unusual water absorption in the GI tract can trace the onset of various abnormalities.

The team has already developed a patented ‘Pyro-Breath’ device for diagnosis of various gastric disorders and Helicobacter pylori infection, which are under the process of technology transfer, it added.

