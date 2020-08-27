e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Japanese researchers say ozone effective in neutralising Covid-19

Japanese researchers say ozone effective in neutralising Covid-19

Scientists at Fujita Health University told a news conference they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.

science Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:14 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tokyo
A recent study at the Georgia Institute of Technology showed that ozone may be effective in disinfecting gowns, goggles and other medical protective equipment.
A recent study at the Georgia Institute of Technology showed that ozone may be effective in disinfecting gowns, goggles and other medical protective equipment.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Japanese researchers said on Wednesday that low concentrations of ozone can neutralise coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.

Scientists at Fujita Health University told a news conference they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.

The experiment used an ozone generator in a sealed chamber with a sample of coronavirus. The potency of the virus declined by more than 90% when subjected to low level ozone for 10 hours.

“Transmission of the novel coronavirus may be reduced by continuous, low-concentration ozone treatment, even in environments where people are present, using this kind of system,” said lead researcher Takayuki Murata.

“We found it to be particularly effective in high-humidity conditions.”

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Ozone, a type of oxygen molecule, is known to inactivate many pathogens, and previously experiments have shown that high concentrations, between 1-6 ppm, were effective against the coronavirus but potentially toxic to humans.

A recent study at the Georgia Institute of Technology showed that ozone may be effective in disinfecting gowns, goggles and other medical protective equipment.

Fujita Medical University Hospital, in Aichi prefecture central Japan, has installed ozone generators to reduce infection in waiting areas and patient rooms.

The university has also performed a clinical trial of Fujifilm Holdings Corp’s Avigan drug on Covid-19 patients.

tags
top news
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Ola, Uber drivers threaten strike across NCR from September 1
Ola, Uber drivers threaten strike across NCR from September 1
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In