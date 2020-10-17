e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Nasa to collect samples of rock from asteroid the size of Empire State building

Nasa to collect samples of rock from asteroid the size of Empire State building

OSIRIS-REx will not land on the surface of Bennu but use its robotic arm called a Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) instrument.

science Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pictures clicked by OSIRIS-REx of Bennu’s surface.
Pictures clicked by OSIRIS-REx of Bennu’s surface. (@OSIRISREx)
         

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) OSIRIS-REx will collect a sample of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, which will make it the first interplanetary mission to do so, according to a press release by the American agency.

OSIRIS-REx or Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer is the third interplanetary missions launched by Nasa as a part of its New Frontiers Program. OSIRIS-REx will not land on the surface of Bennu but use its robotic arm called a Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) instrument. The TAGSAM instrument will pick up loose dust and rocks from the surface, also known as regolith particles, and then the sampler head at the end of the arm will collect the regolith.

Bennu is a near-earth asteroid that scientists believe may contain important information about life on earth. According to Nasa, Bennu is a primitive asteroid which had formed “in the first 10 million years of our solar system’s history — over 4.5 billion years ago.” Its birthplace is most likely in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars but as Bennu absorbs sunlight and re-emits that energy as heat, which is also known as Yarkovsky effect, it has come closer and now classified as a near-earth asteroid.

Bennu is as tall as the Empire State building but is 20-40% empty inside. The reason why Nasa thinks it is vital for understanding life on earth is because of Bennu’s age. According to Nasa, “Bennu is a primordial artefact preserved in the vacuum of space, orbiting among planets and moons and asteroids and comets. Because it is so old, Bennu could be made of a material containing molecules that were present when life first formed on Earth.”

Nasa also has pointed out that Bennu could be rich in resources like platinum and gold and the mission will allow scientists to study “whether asteroid mining during deep-space exploration and travel is feasible.”

Nasa will broadcast the sample collection event on Wednesday morning at 3:42am IST. The live coverage of the TAG mission will begin on the agency’s website starting 3:00am. The space agency has also encouraged enthusiasts to use the hashtag #ToBennuandBack to ask questions about the mission on the Twitter handle @OSIRISREx, which will also broadcast the mission.

tags
top news
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Steve Smith elects to bat; Kohli makes two changes
IPL 2020 Live Score: Steve Smith elects to bat; Kohli makes two changes
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In