 NASA-ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope snaps a hidden galaxy 100 mn light years away - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

NASA-ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope snaps a hidden galaxy 100 mn light years away

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 02:56 PM IST

NASA-ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope has taken a stunning image of a galaxy far away.

The Hubble Space Telescope, jointly run by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the US space agency the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has stunned everyone for decades, from the hardened professional astronomer to the lay person, with its amazing documentation of the Universe at large, looking back in time billions of years ago into galaxies being born and dying, stars exploding, black holes gobbling up everything around them and so much more. While it may have been supplanted to a large extent by the more recent, and capable, James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble Telescope continues to amaze with its amazing output even though it is being done through decades old technology.

NASA-ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope continues to surprise with its amazing performance and the same can be seen in this image it snapped of a hidden galaxy.(NASA)
NASA-ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope continues to surprise with its amazing performance and the same can be seen in this image it snapped of a hidden galaxy.(NASA)

Read More: Now, play on Epic Games’ Fortnite, ESA’s Lunar Horizons Moon mission game

Galaxy IC 4633

Now, Hubble Space Telescope has gone and taken yet another fascinating image of a galaxy far away in the Universe. This stunning image showcases the spiral galaxy IC 4633, positioned 100 million light-years away in the Apus constellation where star formation is going on apace. In fact, IC 4633 also houses an active galactic nucleus at its center. The Hubble Telescope image offers astronomers a glimpse of the billions of stars that it is composed of.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, the galaxy's features are partly covered, particularly in visible light, due to dark dust that is partially obscuring it. This is especially so in the lower-right of the image. The Chamaeleon clouds are dominating their constellation as well as spilling over into neighboring ones like Apus.

Read More: Stunning reason that stripped away water from Venus revealed?

This region is special for its young stellar population and that is why a lot of the attention of both the Hubble Telescope and the James Webb Telescope has been devoted to this awesome celestial entity.

All about Hubble Telescope that you wanted to know:

* Hubble dimensions: 43.5 feet long, 14 feet wide, weighing 27,000 pounds.

* Powered by two solar arrays and six batteries for operation during shaded orbits.

* Four 100-pound reaction wheels reorient Hubble based on Newton’s laws.

Read More: Shock finding reveals no gold, platinum created by brightest-ever explosion

* Gyroscopes detect motion; Hubble has six, typically uses three.

* Three Fine Guidance Sensors maintain stability during observations.

* Hubble's precision: less than 7 milliarcseconds variation in 24 hours.

* Turning this giant: Hubble’s main computer calculates which wheels should slow and which ones spin faster to most efficiently maneuver the spacecraft to the new target - this is on the basis of ‘for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction’.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Science / NASA-ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope snaps a hidden galaxy 100 mn light years away
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On