NISAR: 5 things to know about NASA and ISRO's joint satellite mission in 2024

After the resounding success of India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch a new space mission - NISAR - in collaboration in with the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NASA and SRO's joint space mission NISAR will be launched in January 2024 tentatively. (Photo - NASA)(NASA)

NASA administrator Bill Nelson touched down in India on Tuesday, expressing his enthusiasm for a week of meetings and events aimed at strengthening the partnership between the NASA and the ISRO.

During his stay in India, Nelson is scheduled to visit the Bengaluru-based facilities where the NISAR spacecraft, a joint Earth-observing mission between the NASA and its Indian counterpart, is undergoing testing and integration for launch in 2024.

5 things to know about NISAR space mission