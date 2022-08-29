Home / Science / Rainbow-like cloud leaves residents of Chinese city in awe: All you need to know about Pileus

Rainbow-like cloud leaves residents of Chinese city in awe: All you need to know about Pileus

science
Published on Aug 29, 2022 06:28 AM IST

The rare phenomenon, also known as ‘cap cloud’ and ‘scarf cloud’ occurred on August 21, according to reports.

The ‘rainbow cloud’ was spotted on August 21 in the sky above China's Haikou.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Residents of China's Haikou city were left stunned when they spotted a unique phenomenon in the sky: a rainbow, but in the shape of a cloud. However, the phenomenon was not a rainbow but, in fact, a cloud.

Pileus cloud

What was seen in the skies of Haikou on August 21 is called a 'Pileus cloud', also known as a ‘cap cloud and ’scarf cloud'. According to The Weather Network, a pileus is formed when the rapidly rising air in the updraft of a towering cumulus cloud (also called a cumulonimbus) pushes against the cooler air above it. This causes condensation of the moisture right along the top of the updraft, leading to the formation of the Pileus.

When the sunlight is at the right angle, diffraction of light takes place between the droplets and ice crystals in the cloud, giving the Pileus its colours, which resemble those in a rainbow.

However, such clouds generally have a very short life. This is because these get ‘eaten up' by the cloud on top of which they appear; the lower cloud rises up through convection to absorb Pileus.

  HT News Desk
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

