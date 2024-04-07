Solar eclipse 2024 livestreaming: Surya Grahan looming, know when and where to watch

Solar eclipse 2024: A phenomenal event is slated for April 8 that will change the way the Sun and the Moon look to those on Earth. During this Surya Grahan, Earth’s little satellite will entirely shade the blazing, humongous Sun, and leave just a fiery outline visible. A truly mind-boggling cosmic event that rarely comes along. Yes, the total solar eclipse is all set to roll around tomorrow and skywatchers need to get to know what will be on offer. The most notable part about this Surya Grahan is that it will be total in nature, which indicates that the Moon will entirely cover the Sun. Solar eclipse 2024 livestreaming: Know when and where you can watch Surya Grahan live In India on April 8.(REUTERS)

Total Solar Eclipse - what will happen?

What will actually come to pass during the event is that the Moon will come right in front of the Sun from Earth’s point of view, blocking the much larger orb fully. This will make temperatures drop, and virtually turn daytime into night. A mind-boggling and fascinating prospect.

Surya Grahan in India

The total solar eclipse is set to be visible from Mexico, United States to Canada. Those residing in India will have to access a solar eclipse livestream, which NASA will be providing globally.

What time will the total Solar Eclipse happen?

Sygazers will be able to watch Surya Grahan live view for around 12 hours - will commence on April 8 at 9:12 pm and will conclude on April 9 at 2:22 am. Considering the rarity of the event, a huge number of people will be traveling to geographical areas where the best views are while others will have to make do with a live stream of the event. Do remember that the totality will last around 4 minutes.

What not to do while watching the total solar eclipse directly

The most important part to note is the huge threat that a solar eclipse poses to the eyes. People have been blinded after looking at an eclipse directly with their eyes. The problem is that the eye is damaged without the person involved feeling any pain as there are no pain receptors in that sensitive art of the eyes.

Best thing to do is to buy sturdy eclipse glasses for the purpose. Remember, sun glasses will not do and they may even worsen the case.

How to watch the solar eclipse live stream

You can watch the total solar eclipse online from the comfort of your home: It is not the ideal way, but unless you can go to the very areas it is happening, there is no other way.

US space agency NASA says it will livestream the total solar eclipse. Watch the total solar eclipse here.

A Norwegian skywatching website called Time and Date will also be livestreaming the event. You can watch it here.

In case you want experience the solar eclipse in a different way, then check out what Exploratorium has to offer! This science and art museum in San Francisco will offer a unique sound experience. You can catch the livestream here.

Happy watching!