 Scary 170-foot asteroid set to fly close to Earth; NASA has all the details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Scary 170-foot asteroid set to fly close to Earth; NASA has all the details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 11:40 PM IST

An asteroid that is as big as an aeroplane is set to pass Earth tomorrow on April 7, 2024, reveals NASA.

Asteroids are known for the potential danger that they carry in case they collide with planets or moons. The bigger they are and the faster that they fly, the more dangerous they are. And now, US space agency NASA has detected an asteroid that is a scary 170-foot monster and it will be approaching Earth in a very close encounter. How close will this airplane-sized asteroid get? Read on.

A humongous asteroid is on its way to making a close approach to Earth, reveals NASA.(NASA)
A humongous asteroid is on its way to making a close approach to Earth, reveals NASA.(NASA)

NASA has dubbed this one as Asteroid 2024 FG and it will make its closest approach to ou planet on April 7, 2024. According to the data collected by NASA, the asteroid will get as close as 2,940,000 miles to Earth. How far that will be can be judged from the fact that the Moon is 239,000 miles from Earth.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: The Devil Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks and the Total Solar Eclipse-what you should know

The reason it is important to track asteroids is to know how close they will get to our planet as there is always a potential for danger there. In fact, there are many things affecting the flight path of asteroids. Notably, the one that struck Earth over 65 million years ago and wiped out the dinosaurs was likely pulled towards our planet by the gravity of Jupiter from the Oort cloud, according to one theory. How big was this asteroid? It is estimated that the diameter of this asteroid was anything between 10 km to 15 km.

Read more: This solar storm scarred trees on Earth - check out the Carrington event impact

Another reason why asteroids are studied is to glean as much information about their composition as possible as they are the remnants of material leftover when the solar system was coming into shape some 4.6 billion years ago. They provide the perfect glimpse into the past as they are still pristine and have not been affected by weathering or any other extraneous factor.

Read more: During this ‘total solar eclipse’, Sun will be in a period of ‘solar maximum’

Therefore, there is a crucial need to track these asteroids and for that, NASA has a string of equipment deployed both on Earth and in space to keep proper tabs.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Science / Scary 170-foot asteroid set to fly close to Earth; NASA has all the details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On