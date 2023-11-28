Solar storm alert: NASA predicts radio and GPS blackout on November 30. Know why

The gradual increase in space activities, especially solar storms, are monitored by space experts daily, who have now alerted that a solar storm is expected to hit the Earth on November 30, due to a coronal mass ejection. A solar storm of low intensity is expected to strike Earth on November 30. (File photo)(Nasa)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has alerted that a solar storm is likely to hit Earth on November 30. This is being caused by a CME which hit the Earth on Sunday, causing a 15-hour long solar flare of the G2 class.

Space weather specialist Dr Tamitha Skov wrote on X that the sky will be lit up with auroras due to solar storms on November 30. Further, minor inconveniences can be faced by radio and GPS signals, which is normal during solar storms.

"The Sun aims south! A partly Earth-directed #solarstorm launched today. NASA & NOAA agree, a glancing blow is expected early November 30. This one is going mainly south of Earth so minor effects expected. #Aurora possible at high latitudes, #GPS & amateur #radio impacts minimal," the space weather expert wrote on X.

While the solar storm on Sunday was massive, the storm expected to occur on November 30 is expected to be on a much smaller scale. This is because majority of the flare is expected to pass by the Earth without even touching it.

Minor impacts of the solar storm, including a small blackout or disruption of radio and GPS signals near the poles is expected. Usually, a solar storm of a larger scale can cause internet blackout and electricity outage in several areas.

Can solar storm do any damage to the planet?

Solar storms, when they are of massive impact, can cause damage to communication systems. They can disrupt radio frequency and GPS signals, as well as cause internet outage. The effect usually only lasts for a couple of hours.

Meanwhile, solar storms are not usually harmful for humans. A solar flare of very high energy can cause radiational impacts on living organisms, but due to the Earth's atmosphere, the flares don't cause any harm to humans on the surface of the planet.