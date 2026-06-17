The coming El Niño could be the strongest ever recorded

HUNDREDS OF YEARS ago Peruvian fishermen noticed that, every few years, the anchovies in the equatorial Pacific ocean would vanish. Since the disappearances happened around Christmastime, they named the event after el niño Jesus—“the Christ child”. FILE - Drought-stressed wheat plants stand adjacent to parched ground in a field near Macksville, Kan., May 16, 2026. (AP) These days the phenomenon, known simply as El Niño, is recognised as a recurring climatic pattern that alters the weather all over the world. It causes droughts in some places, heavy rain in others, heatwaves, wildfires and a general warming of the planet. On June 11th the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an arm of the American government, announced that a new El Niño had begun. And this one could be a whopper.

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El Niño is driven by a shift in the winds above the equatorial Pacific, which draws a band of warmer-than-average surface water into the region. The strength of any particular El Niño is measured by how much warmer the water gets. Anything above a 2°C rise over the long-run average is considered strong. Forecasts from most of the world’s modellers for the rest of this year and the first couple of months of 2027 suggest a rise in sea-surface temperatures of more than 2.5°C—and perhaps even more than 3°C. That would be without precedent in the 75 years for which scientists have been keeping records. (The current record is held by the 1982-83 El Niño, when water temperatures rose 2.5°C.) Anchovies prefer cooler water, which is why they decamp southwards during an El Niño. But the effects are not just felt by Peruvian fishermen. The sheer size of the Pacific, and the interconnectedness of the world’s weather systems, means that each El Niño causes a vast redistribution of heat and moisture across the planet. One result is to make the world warmer. El Niño is not caused by climate change. But the two phenomena amplify each others’ effects (see chart). A strong El Niño in 1997-1998 made 1998 the hottest year ever recorded at the time, with average temperatures nearly 1°C above pre-industrial levels. Following another strong El Niño in 2015-2016, the record was broken again, with temperatures in 2016 up more than 1°C. The current record holder is 2024, when temperatures were 1.6°C higher than the pre-industrial average. Climate modellers think 2027 could be hotter still.

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