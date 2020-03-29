Coronavirus outbreak: Health officials say you should masturbate

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:29 IST

A New York City government organisation is telling people that they should be masturbating during the current coronavirus outbreak.

With the coronavirus endemic affecting the entire world, people are finding different and creative ways to cope with this sudden outbreak. While some are rediscovering family time others are pursuing their hobbies within the confines of their homes and also doing various house chores which were normally left for the house help.

In these trying times, one sexual health study suggests another way to lessen our stress levels.

Here are some tips for how to avoid spreading #COVID19 during sex: https://t.co/ABADzBSc49

🔹You are your safest sex partner 👋✔️ Masturbation will not spread COVID-19

🔹The next safest partner is someone you live with

🔹Avoid close contact with anyone outside your household pic.twitter.com/sI0gIJ7oDz — nycHealthy - STAY HOME NYC (@nycHealthy) March 27, 2020

The official Twitter account of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene put out a tweet saying, “Kissing can spread COVID-19 and rimming might spread it... You are your safest sex partner. Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water.”

In the current scenario, this seems to be good advice, because masturbation not only relieves stress but has also been proven to be a way of supporting one’s immune system.

Studies have shown that masturbation has various mental and physical health benefits. Masturbation has been known to release tension, improve sleep quality, improve concentration, improve sex and also relieve menstrual cramps.

With all of us spending more time in our homes, the advice by the NYC government organization seems to be helpful indeed.

Although some people might feel guilty about masturbation, there is nothing to feel ashamed about it. It is a normal and healthy practice. In fact, according to a Harvard University study from 2017, men who masturbate atleast 21 times in a month cut their risk of prostate cancer by 33%. The study included 31,925 men, who answered questionnaires about their masturbation practices and the participants were tracked over a period of 18 years.

With the coronavirus outbreak limiting all of us to the four walls of our houses, this seems to be one of the quirky and enjoyable health practices to be following.