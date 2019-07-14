Does checking your partner’s phone make you guilty?

Checking your partner’s phone makes you peaceful or possessive? A recent study by researchers from the University of British Columbia and University of Lisbon states that scanning a partner’s phone can be beneficial in strengthening the connect between couples. Psychologists back home agree because maintaining transparency lends a balance to thoughts and emotions. Also, individuals who have had difficult relationships in the past exhibit lack of trust. But, it should be a two-way process to eliminate jealousy. However, snooping into your partner’s phone without his/her knowledge is wrong. And, if access isn’t regulated, it can have negative repercussions. So, before checking your partner’s phone, must ensure: The motive is positiveThe partner is aware You also give access of your phone to your partnerIn case of doubt, you are open to conversation You don’t make it a habitInputs by psychologists Aparna Rani and Akanksha PandeyFollow more stories on Facebook and Twitter