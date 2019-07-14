Today in New Delhi, India
Does checking your partner’s phone make you guilty?

Psychologists back home agree because maintaining transparency lends a balance to thoughts and emotions.

sex and relationships Updated: Jul 14, 2019 14:34 IST
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A recent study by researchers from the University of British Columbia and University of Lisbon states that scanning a partner’s phone can be beneficial in strengthening the connect between couples.

Checking your partner’s phone makes you peaceful or possessive? A recent study by researchers from the University of British Columbia and University of Lisbon states that scanning a partner’s phone can be beneficial in strengthening the connect between couples.

Psychologists back home agree because maintaining transparency lends a balance to thoughts and emotions. Also, individuals who have had difficult relationships in the past exhibit lack of trust. But, it should be a two-way process to eliminate jealousy.

However, snooping into your partner’s phone without his/her knowledge is wrong. And, if access isn’t regulated, it can have negative repercussions. So, before checking your partner’s phone, must ensure:

  • The motive is positive
  • The partner is aware
  • You also give access of your phone to your partner
  • In case of doubt, you are open to conversation
  • You don’t make it a habit


Inputs by psychologists Aparna Rani and Akanksha Pandey

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 14:33 IST

