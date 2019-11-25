Does playing violent video games lead to acts of violence?

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:20 IST

Some of the video games are induced in violence and violent activities, which can lead to the same in real-life behaviours. A new study has questioned the perception of violent video games leading to acts of violence.

The study has examined the data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, a nationally representative sample of adolescents in grades 7-12 in the United States between April and December 1995. The results of the following study were published in the journal ‘The Contemporary Economic Policy.’

Over 15,000 participants were followed into young adulthood with four waves of in-home interviews, with the last interview conducted in 2008, when participants were 24-32 years old.

“While the data show that fighting later in life is related to playing video games as an adolescent, most of this is because, relative to females, males both play games more often and fight more often. Estimates that better establish causality find no effect or a small negative effect,” said author Michael Ward, Ph.D., of The University of Texas at Arlington.

“This is my fourth analysis using a fourth methodology and the fourth dataset on actual outcomes that finds no violent effects from video games,” added Dr Ward.

He noted that it is important that studies examine real-world outcomes and that they account for competing reasons why negative outcomes might be related to video game playing.

“Video game development is among the fastest evolving forms of human expression ever devised. It is hard for us to imagine the experiences that games developed over just the next few decades will provide,” he said.

“It would be a shame to unintentionally, and needlessly, stifle this explosion of creativity with content-based policy interventions,” added Dr Ward.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter