Does your partner gossip about you? Well, here’s what you should do

Gossip might seem like a fun and entertaining activity to engage in when it’s about other people. But what if the tables were turned, and it’s about you? Even worse, what if the source of the gossip is your own partner. It could be a gut-wrenching blow to your relationship, right?

We get experts Shivani Misri Sadhoo and Harsheen K. Arora to share their advice on how to deal with a gossip-monger of a partner.

Remember, No trust, no intimacy!

Your partner gossips about you because either it’s their habit, or, they don’t feel secure opening up to you. However, gossiping about your partner to their or your friends, whether intentional or not, is always harmful, as it results in lack of trust and intimacy. The partner, who the chit-chat is about, will think twice about opening up in front of their spouse. And that’s never good.

Have a frank conversation

Have a polite but a candid conversation with your partner on how their habit of frivolously gossiping is detrimental to your relationship. Don’t criticise your partner; rather explain to them that how you can’t express yourself in front of them if you don’t trust them to keep personal information to themselves.

Give specific examples

In getting your point across, it’s a good idea to give specific examples of instances when your partner may have made your social circle privy to your personal affairs. By giving examples, your partner can get an idea how they might have compromised your trust in them, and which details are best kept private. As you tell them, stay calm and go easy on your tone, so your partner doesn’t get defensive, and is receptive to feedback and change.