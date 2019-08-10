Foodie call: The new dating trend emerging on the scene?

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:38 IST

When a date is going bad, good food seems like the only saving grace. Well, turns out, there are women who go on dates only to have some lip-smacking free food, recent findings suggest. This new trend is being called ‘foodie calls’.

New psychology research reveals 23-33% of women in an online study say they’ve engaged in a ‘foodie call,’ where they set up a date for a free meal. These women score high on the ‘dark triad’ of personality traits as well.

Upon further analysis, the social and personality psychology researchers found that women who scored high on the “dark triad” of personality traits (i.e., psychopathy, Machiavellianism, narcissism), as well as expressed traditional gender role beliefs, were most likely to engage in a foodie call and find it acceptable.

Findings of the study appeared in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

In the first study, 820 women were recruited, with 40% reporting they were single, 33% married, and 27% saying they were in a committed relationship but not married. Out of them, 85% said they were heterosexual, and they were the focus for this study.

The women answered a series of questions that measured their personality traits, beliefs about gender roles, and their foodie call history. They were also asked if they thought a foodie call was socially acceptable.

23% of women in this first group revealed they’d engaged in a foodie call. Most did so occasionally or rarely. Although women who had engaged in a foodie call believed it was more acceptable, most women believed foodie calls were extremely to moderately unacceptable.

The second study analysed a similar set of questions of 357 heterosexual women and found 33% had engaged in a foodie call. It is important to note, however, that neither of these studies recruited representative samples of women, so we cannot know if these percentages are accurate for women in general.

For both groups, those that engaged in foodie calls scored higher in the “dark triad” personality traits.

“Several dark traits have been linked to deceptive and exploitative behaviour in romantic relationships, such as one-night stands, faking an orgasm, or sending unsolicited sexual pictures,” said Brian Collisson, lead author of the study.

The researchers also note that foodie calls could occur in many types of relationships, and could be perpetrated by all genders.

