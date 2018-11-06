Get the kink on with edible lingerie, and then eat it too

Which is your favourite flavour - is it the sinful chocolate or something more fruity? How eco-friendly we would all be if we were to eat what we wear, wear what we eat, in repeat motion? Edible lingerie, however, is a real thing and not particularly a new entrant in the market. There’s a lot that exists when you dig deeper.

The kink-o-meter in your bedroom is going to go up several notches with this new addition to your ‘to-do’ list. Choose a flavour you like and go all out. It’s also a very interesting gifting option when you want to give it to your significant other. So what do you really need to know about it? Read on:

Edible underwear was first invented and introduced back in 1975 by two young entrepreneurs, David Sanderson and Lee Brady. The duo called their product ‘Candypants’ and earned nearly $150,000 profit per month. The product instantly gained fame and became the most sought-after novelty item in the history of America.

For obvious reasons, these products are not too far from controversy too. But picture this, everyone’s too hush-hush about what goes on behind the closed doors. How about being open about the bedroom affair and accept the innovation in intimacy and definitely think about chocolate sauce and whipped cream like the movies have shown us all this while?



