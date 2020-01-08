Here are 5 signs that your relationship is almost over

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:11 IST

Relationships are one of the most important things in life. Multiple studies have found that good connections and social support can improve health and increase longevity, revealed a Harvard Health Publishing review.

According to them, social connections not only give us pleasure, but are as powerful as good sleep, diet, and adherence from smoking. However, at times, certain relationships are just not meant to last. Couples realise incompatibility and the spunk behind the relationship fizzles off. It is then couples need to take a decision for their selves over the romantic association.

A study published in The Conversation cited research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology. The researchers tried understanding the scales of commitment according to an investment model they created.

According to them, three factors contribute to whether people stay committed -- relationship satisfaction, investments and quality alternatives. The first two positively contribute to commitment, while the alternative decreases it. When people are not satisfied, have invested little in the relationship, or have better alternatives, they are more likely to break up.

Here are the signs to watch out for

You want different things

At a point in the relationship, one might feel that the compatibility has gone down in terms of what a couple wants. While the ‘honeymoon’ period of the relationship saw them embark on everything together, if a companionship does not evolve, basic differences in lifestyle choices and dreams may rip the relationship apart.

Even the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology study cites that if investment decreases and there are far greater options outside, a relationship dies a natural death.

Conversation dies in relationship

A study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family found that communication is a key element in partners’ judgments of relationship satisfaction. However, if there is a drastic fall in the number of texts and calls between the two, or if a couple finds that they do not have anything to talk about, the silence could be indicative of a dying relationship.

No sex

While they are couples who are okay with a sexless relationship, for others, it is a key thing to make it last. Sex-life going frosty could be a time to re-examine relationship.

In fact, a collaborative study conducted by the University of Fribourg in Switzerland and University of Toronto highlighted that affection and sex is associated with greater individual well-being which in turn leads to a better relationship.

Cheating

Authors of a study, published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, found that the quality of alternatives in a relationship could be a determining factor in whether it lasts or dies. The alternatives could include the potential for new romantic partners allowing one fulfilment outside the relationship.

Abuse in relationship

A study published in the journal Violence & Victims found that while physical violence on women decreased over time, emotional abuse did not change.

Also, a United States Army and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio found that being emotionally abused was a life journey causing physical and mental health issues. An abusive relationship is not worth the emotional investment. Relationships are meant to make one feel better and not the other way around.

