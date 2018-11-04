If you’re over 30, these are 4 reasons not to get married in a hurry

Are relatives constantly after you to get married? Is your Facebook timeline filled with engagement, marriage and baby photos? Well, don’t hurry into things or sell yourself short. Just for the sake of it, there’s no point of rushing into marriage.

It’s important that when you do marry, you do it for the right reasons. But how does one know what is right and wrong? We list out a variety of reasons for you so that you choose wisely as far as marriage is concerned:

Only for the money: If the person you have fallen in love with happens to be rich, well, good for you. And of course it doesn’t make sense to marry someone who isn’t financially stable at all, but that doesn’t mean that the main reason you get married to someone is because they are very wealthy. Compatibility is a very important factor which has to be considered.

Getting out of your parents house: Sometimes one of the reasons people opt for marriage is because things at their parents’ house are not working out and they feel by getting married things would improve. If that’s the case either try to make the situation better at home or become financially stable enough to get your own house. It really does not make sense to get married to someone to escape your parents, and then realise it is a person you can’t stand at all.

You’re not sure, but your parents like the person: It’s obviously good if your parents like the person you shall be getting married too. However, it’s not them who are getting married, it’s you. You need to like the person and be able to get along with them, two very important conditions for getting hitched.

Societal pressure: With friends all around you getting married, you start to feel the pressure too. Parents and relatives too start hinting repeatedly that it’s high time you get married. However, it’s important you find the right match for yourself and not just get married for the heck of it just because people are telling you to do so.

