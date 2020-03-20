International Day of Happiness 2020: How being happy makes you healthy

sex-and-relationships

Globally, things are as tough as they could be. A viral pandemic has gripped the world, over thousands have died and more than 120,000 people have tested positive.

But difficult times call for greater efforts to sustain hope and smile in the world. As March 20 is the International Day of Happiness, here is looking at how being happy goes hand-in-hand with being healthy.

Leads towards a healthy lifestyle

Positive psychological attributes are directly proportional to a better cardiac health. According to a study published in the US National Library of Medicine, happy people are more likely to opt for fresh fruits and vegetables which lower the risk of diabetes, stroke and other heart-related ailments.

Might increase life span

According to researches, happiness is a learnable skill that is with practice, one can learn how to be happy. Being positive, as studies have suggested, might increase the life span of a person. Although it is not adequately understood how both might be related, but engaging in better lifestyle practices might lead to longevity.

Builds stronger immunity

It has been found that physical activity helps move aside fatigue and low energy. Having positive outlook towards life will boost your immune system due to increased insistence on physical activity which comes along with it.

Brings down stress levels

Desk jobs, heavy work pressure, rising cost of living, the list of stress-inducers are more than ever. But it has been proven that being a happy pill might work as an antidote to stress.

Several studies point out that cortisol levels tend to be lower when people are happier. Cortisol is a hormone associated with stress that leads to weight gain, high blood pressure and type-2 diabetes.

Reduces pain

Scientists believe that happiness can help people look at pain or hurt through a coloured glass and cope with it better than others.

A study found that of all those who suffered a stroke, some had lower ‘pain ratings’ after three months of discharge. This pool had exhibited higher positive effect when discharged.

