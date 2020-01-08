Make sure you do these 5 things before your best friend’s wedding

sex-and-relationships

It is important that you are prepared in advance well before the celebrations begin for your best friend’s wedding. One can definitely do without last-minute stress when such a significant event is coming up. It’s without a doubt one of the most exciting times you are going to have in your life, but at the same time, there is the responsibility of being there for her at such an important moment in her life. In the lead up to the wedding, the bride will feel anxious due to the various ways in which her life would change soon. But in order to be there for her completely, you need to sort out certain things from your end too.

1. Plan your work schedule

Do not wait for just a few weeks before the wedding to ask for leave. This is because a colleague of yours might also want to take off during that time or you might be given an additional responsibility then. You need to apply for leave at least a month before so that your team gets enough time to plan the office work during your absence.

2. Wedding clothes

You won’t want to turn up at your best friend’s wedding without a good set of clothes. It’s important that you choose your clothes for each function well in advance, to avoid last-minute panic attacks. It can be quite painful when you suddenly realise that the wedding is three days away and you don’t have the correct choice of clothes. The best option is to set a deadline in advance outlining by when you should have all your clothes ready and in the house.

3. The gift

The bride and bridegroom are going to be showered with gifts no doubt, but you need to make sure you choose something which they would definitely appreciate. Since she is your best friend, you would know what she likes the most, so choose wisely!

4. Be available

In the run up to the wedding, there could be a variety of issues which could crop up for which your friend could need your help. That does not mean that you need to be physically present for her all the time, but being available on call and Whatsapp can do the job too.

5. Planning advice

As far as the wedding preparations, food menu, location and such other logistics are concerned, it is your friend, her parents and the boy’s parents who shall be taking all the decisions. However, when there are instances you feel that something could be done better or they might be going wrong somewhere, do pitch in. Remember, don’t interfere, but your insights could definitely help.

