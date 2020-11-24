e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / ‘Nice try, daddy’: Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son compliments him ahead of Lanka Premier League, here are 5 videos of the cricketer in making

‘Nice try, daddy’: Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son compliments him ahead of Lanka Premier League, here are 5 videos of the cricketer in making

Ahead of Lanka Premier League, Indian cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave fans a sneak peek of his training session with his 3-year-old son Imran Khan Pathan who turned bowler for daddy and we can’t stop watching their awwdorable camaraderie on loop in these 5 videos | Watch

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 13:48 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
5 videos of Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son that prove he’s a cricketer in making
5 videos of Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son that prove he’s a cricketer in making(Instagram/imrankpathan_official)
         

‘Like father, like son’ is the first idiom that will cross your mind if you have been following Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son Imran Khan Pathan’s cute antics on the Internet. Ahead of Lanka Premier League, the Indian all-rounder gave fans a sneak peek of his training session with the toddler as the latter turned into an outstanding bowler for daddy and we can’t stop watching their awwdorable camaraderie on loop.

The little munchkin has his own Instagram handle which is ideally run by his mother and Irfan’s wife, Safa Mirza. The handle recently shared a video featuring Irfan on the batting side while tiny Imran wore fielder’s gloves and bowled on the opposite end.

Practicing inside their room at Shangri-La’s Hambantota Golf Resort, where they are currently staying in Sri Lanka, the duo looked in full form during the cute training session. Imran can be seen swinging a ball in Irfan’s direction which was lightly delivered back.

On one of the shots, Imran excitedly gushed, “Nice try, daddy” and our we can’t help our heart from brimming with uncontained love over the wholesome video.

 

The Internet is flooded with videos that show the 3-year-old grooming to be a cricketer already. On one occasion in August this year, Imran was seen donning Messi’s football jersey and contrastingly yet energetically batting in Motibaug Cricket Ground at Vadodara while Irfan bowled plastic balls in his direction.

 

Another time, the duo was seen polishing their skills outside their house and in their parking lot as Irfan doubled down with laughter.

 

During Ramadan too, the father-son duo indulged in a game of cricket in their pyjamas at home.

 

Australian former international cricketer, Brett Lee, too had a golden opportunity to bowl for our star toddler once.

 

Irfan married Safa in February 2016 at Mecca. Safa was a model from Jeddah and their wedding was a low-key affair.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Non-performing loans in banking sector to rise in next 12-18 months: Report
Non-performing loans in banking sector to rise in next 12-18 months: Report
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Mumbai international airport sees surge in traffic from West Asia, Europe
Mumbai international airport sees surge in traffic from West Asia, Europe
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In