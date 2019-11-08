e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Parental alienation ruin families, says study

When a parent makes attempts to damage a child’s relationship with another parent it is called parental alienation, which leads to rejection of a parent by a child later.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 08, 2019 05:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Parental alienation ruin families, says study.
Parental alienation ruin families, says study.(Unsplash)
         

When a parent makes attempts to damage a child’s relationship with another parent it is called parental alienation, which leads to rejection of a parent by a child later.

Jennifer Harman, a Colorado State University social psychologist who studies parental alienation and its consequences, has published new research showing that mothers and fathers use slightly different tactics when engaging in these destructive behaviours.

Harman’s latest analysis, published in the Journal of -- Family Violence -- examined gender differences in many types of alienating behaviours.

Examples of direct aggressions can include when the alienating parent hits the targeted parent at child exchange time.

Also, alienating parent blocks parenting time with the child, alienating parent sends hostile emails and texts to the targeted parent, alienating parent blocks or changes phone numbers so the targeted parent cannot reach the child, and the alienating parent makes unilateral decisions about the child, in violation of court orders.

By contrast, indirect aggressions can include when the alienating parent badmouths the targeted parent to the child, alienating parent calls the police to get the targeted parent arrested based on a false claim, and alienating parent turns friends and family against the targeted parent.

Also, alienating parent tells children false stories from the past about the targeted parent, alienating parent tells children details about the court proceedings, alienating parent yells at the targeted parent in front of the children, and alienating parent lists stepparent as the biological parent on school records.

Harman also noted that if mothers and fathers tend to alienate differently, gender biases in custody cases can result; for example, indirect aggressions like spreading false rumours, perpetrated by a mother, might go unrecognised by a lawyer or judge.

When such behaviours are successful and the child’s relationship with the targeted parent is damaged, they can create what social psychologists call an “enmeshed identity” with the alienator, resulting in the child essentially acting as a proxy for the perpetrator.

The researchers thus considered alienated children’s acting out on behalf of the perpetrator as another form of direct aggression against the targeted parent.

“Indirect behaviours are more circuitous,” Harman said. “Alienators lie to manipulate, spread rumours and make false claims.” Such claims might be grounded in truth, but details are twisted or exaggerated and can be challenging for a custody evaluator to unravel.

The study includes work by co-authors Demosthenes Lorandos, a Michigan-based legal scholar; Zeynip Biringen, a professor in the CSU Department of Human Development and Family Studies, and psychology graduate student Caitlyn Grubb.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Sex and Relationships