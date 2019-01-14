Are you having relationship troubles? Is the long distance bothering you or do you have trust issues? Are you looking for someone to talk your heart out about these problems? Worry not. So, TV anchor, theatre personality, comedian, political satirist, columnist and author, Cyrus Broacha is here to help you: From navigating relationship trouble to helping your love life go the distance, he’s got all the dating advice you’ll ever need from your first date to something that you can’t find a solution to. From how to approach your crush to how to handle a break up, shoot your questions to Cyrus and he will answer them.

Hi Cyrus, I am a 26-year-old lady. My boyfriend and I have recently mentioned about our relationship at our respective homes. His parents wanted to meet me and I don’t know how to answer their questions and this very thought freaks me out. What should I do? — AP

AP, prepare, prepare, prepare. Just like in school or college, your preparation is paramount. However, in school your syllabus would be divided into History, Geography and so on, here your syllabus needs to be bang on. One subject is ‘know your ancestors’. You may be asked about your predecessors, all the way down to the Gupta period, and the Magadha Empire. Some may even ask the dreaded caste question, be sincere in your creativity, and feel free to lie. The ‘Future’, is perhaps the most important of all subjects. Finally, know a little about the parents themselves. Their likes and dislikes, their own habits and issues. Also, avoid too much comedy. If history tells us anything, it’s that no in-laws like a prospective comedian for their offspring.

I met a girl through a matrimony website and our parents want to take things forward. I want to know how should I gauge a person through just a few initial meetings. Any tips? — YS

Miloslav, the Michelin Chief, who killed himself at the age of 29 by choking publicly on raw asparagus, once said, “To really know an ice-cream, you can’t just smell it, or touch it, or look at it. You need to eat it”. Similarly YS, a few initial meetings may not be enough to really ‘know’ your ice-cream. This is why the ancient Mesopotamians came up with ‘engagement’ period. This ‘trial’ run is the only way you’ll ever truly, understand and know, your ice-cream. If on the surface all things are looking good, then maybe arrange for say a ‘one month’, trial. Love is very much like an ice-cream. You never know if you are allergic to any flavour until you actually consume it.

I like a girl in my college and wanted to confess my feelings for her, but before that I want to know how do I know if she has the same feelings for me too? We speak regularly and are very good friends as of now. Please help. — TK

Jorbannes, the Bylorussian Medieval King, worked very hard on a concept known as a ‘love’ mirror. Basically, the two prospective lovers would stand in front of the mirror, and it would tell them if they actually loved each other. Jorbannes being 360 pounds before breakfast, was too large for any mirror, so the concept was cancelled. That you speak regularly is a very good sign. Perhaps, if you continue like this, you’ll just ‘know’ that she likes you. Pay attention to cues. You should be able to tell.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 11:12 IST