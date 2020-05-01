Supermodel Gigi Hadid shares vodka-free pasta recipe during pregnancy update via Instagram stories

sex-and-relationships

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:28 IST

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first child and fans across the world have hardly been able to contain their excitement on this big news. Her mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed this news, hours before Gigi’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show where she spoke about experiencing her first pregnancy during quarantine and how she sobbed uncontrollably when she received a surprise birthday cake from the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro.

The supermodel took to her Instagram stories to share a vodka-free pasta recipe with her followers. Meticulously labelled and described step-wise, one can access these stories from the archive and try it out at home!

While posting the recipe she wrote, “Yummy + easy spicy vodka sauce. But have no vodka...so without, but still gooood.”

Steps 1-3 of Gigi’s pasta-cooking. ( Gigi Hadid/Instagram )

Gigi used Conchiglie pasta, more commonly known as shells or seashells pasta in a rich sauce containing fresh cream, grated parmesan cheese and other ingredients in a base of tomato paste.

Steps 4-8 of Gigi’ pasta-making process. ( Gigi Hadid/Instagram )

The fashionista recently celebrated her 25th birthday with her ‘Quarantine family’ as she called them.

Gigi is expecting her first child with her former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik whom she began dating in 2015 and called it quits in 2018. The couple got back together just before the Holidays in December 2019. Gigi is said to be 20-weeks along at this time and is expected to deliver her baby this Fall. One thing’s for sure, this is one gorgeous baby coming soon and definitely a ray of sunshine for all the gloom in the world so far.

