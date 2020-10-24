e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro asks congress to consider same-sex marriage, quotes Pope Francis’ support

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro asks congress to consider same-sex marriage, quotes Pope Francis’ support

Citing Pope Francis’ recent supporting comments on the rights of gay people, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asks National Assembly to discuss same-sex marriage in next term

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Caracas
Venezuela’s Maduro, citing Pope, asks congress to consider same-sex marriage
Venezuela’s Maduro, citing Pope, asks congress to consider same-sex marriage(Twitter/NicolasMaduro/downwithtyranny/gaymen_online)
         

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday asked the country’s National Assembly to discuss same-sex marriage during its next term beginning in January, citing Pope Francis’ comments this week supporting civil unions for same-sex couples.

The Pope’s comments were the clearest language yet he has used on the rights of gay people. Gay marriage is not currently legal in heavily Roman Catholic Venezuela, despite laws or court decisions in other South American countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Colombia legalizing same-sex marriage.

“I have friends and acquaintances who are very happy with what the Pope said yesterday,” Maduro said at an event with leaders of his ruling Socialist Party ahead of legislative elections scheduled for Dec. 6. “I will leave that task, the task of LGBT marriage, to the next National Assembly.”

The National Assembly is currently under opposition control. The opposition has vowed to boycott the vote, arguing Maduro plans to rig it in his party’s favour.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
For second consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh-mark
For second consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh-mark
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
Why people in China are travelling across country amid pandemic
Why people in China are travelling across country amid pandemic
Donald Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen, says ‘to me he was a creep’
Donald Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen, says ‘to me he was a creep’
‘Will raise tricolour when...’: Ex-J&K CM Mufti’s fresh attack on Centre
‘Will raise tricolour when...’: Ex-J&K CM Mufti’s fresh attack on Centre
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In