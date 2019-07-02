We are best friends before husband-wife: Gautam Rode

With a huge fan following especially women, TV heartthrob Gautam Rode broke many hearts when he got married in February last year with his girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy, who he met on the sets of TV show Suryaputra Karn and they fell in love. Happily married for over a year now, Gautam says having a partner from the same industry has turned out to be a big advantage.

“As actors, we help and empower and support each other in our hectic lifestyles. We manage to make time and spend at least three hours together everyday,” says the actor.

Unlike many actors who prefer to keep their personal and professional life separate, Gautam believes in sharing it all with his wife. “We discuss work and gauge the pros and cons of the project before talking it up. And accordingly we decide what’s necessary at this point and what’s good for us in the long-run. But we don’t over think about the future. You have to think about what’s important in this time in life,” adds the actor, last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya.

Asked if they are planning a baby anytime soon, the 41-year-old actor says, “We’re in a happy zone. We’re getting a lot of good work and that is keeping us busy. Let’s see how life shapes up. But there are no plans of having kids as of now.”

So, what’s the secret of this deep understanding and happy relationship? “We are each other’s best friends before husband and wife and that’s the this understanding of being on the same page keeps us together.”

Gautam further adds that once married, a lot of things change. “When you stay together with a person, you need to understand them, their needs, what makes them happy or angry. And on that basis, the way you function changes. Things that we don't like in or about each other... during the course of time we try and avoid doing that. Touchwood, there are no fights and there’s a good amount of love between us. We share the same value system and ethics and that strengthens our bond,” he gushes.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 15:57 IST