e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Working from home getting to you and your partner? Here’s how to maintain peace in your relationship during quarantine

Working from home getting to you and your partner? Here’s how to maintain peace in your relationship during quarantine

Steer clear of stress-inducing topics while spending time with your partner during lunch or in the evenings.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:45 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Here’s how to maintain peace in your relationship during quarantine.
Here’s how to maintain peace in your relationship during quarantine. (Unsplash)
         

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing everyone to stay at home, being around your family members and partner for an extended period of time could be a challenge. And while it gives those in relationships ample time together, it also familiarises you to things that normally would have been avoided had they been in office. While this quarantine schedule is sure to test those untouched waters in a relationship, one can also take this time to assess and enhance their relationship, instead of bickering over unnecessary issues.

Here are some ways in which you can keep your quarantine time peaceful and conflict-free.

Have separate workspaces

Having separate workspaces will lead to minimal interaction during work hours, thus, reducing any distractions that might trigger a fight. And the time you spend with your partner during lunch or in the evenings should not include any stress-inducing topics.

Engage in some productive activity together

Try couple workouts or basic exercises together. You can also help each other with household chores. Rearranging your closet with your partner’s help is also a good alternative. As they say that an idle brain is a devil’s workshop, keeping yourself occupied is the best way to avoid fights.

Figure out a routine closest to your daily work routine

Couples that were used to seeing off their partners to work can find the stay-at-home routine a bit disruptive. Figuring out a routine closest to that of your office schedule, can help your partner in getting used to the new work-from-home changes.

Stay calm if there’s chance of a fight

If one of you is feeling irritated about something, take some time alone and calm yourself down. Then calmly speak to your partner about it without making them feel they’re being attacked.

Watch your favourite shows together or listen to a podcast

After finishing all the office work that you would be doing from home, the time that you finally get to spend with your partner can be enhanced by either watching your favourite show or listening to a light-hearted podcast.

(With inputs from psychologist Harsheen K Arora and relationship expert Pulkit Sharma)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
‘Don’t want anyone to remain hungry’: Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package
LIVE| MNREGA wage hiked to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182, says FM
LIVE| MNREGA wage hiked to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182, says FM
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
Here’s what Satya Nadella said on Covid-19 impact on Microsoft
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships