7 lightweight powder blushes perfect for acne-prone, oily skin

Let's admit it, people with oily skin already have a long battle to fight. From untimely acne breakouts to makeup melting in every wedding and overly shining T-zones, there is a long list of challenges. And that is why its wise to switch to powder-based makeup products rather than oil-based products. These will help to not just mattify your look but also keep your makeup intact. One such makeup essential for a rosy and dewy look is a powder blush.

Powder blush for women with oily skin(Pexels)

A powder blush adds a subtle pink glow to your cheekbones and also prevents makeup melting.

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How to choose a blush if you have oily skin?

When you choose a blush or any makeup products for oily skin, the main goal is choosing a product that lasts without getting patchy or overly shiny during the day. Here’s what usually works best:

Best blush formulas for oily skin

Powder blush: This is usually the safest option because it helps absorb excess oil and stays put longer.

Soft-matte cream blush: If you like a more natural finish, choose creams labeled “matte,” “long-wear,” or “oil-free.” Avoid overly dewy formulas.

Liquid stains/tints: These can work well if they dry down fully and are set lightly with powder.

What to look for

Look for options like long-wear and oil-free options that tends to stay put and would not add that extra shine to your face. Make sure the products you choose are non-comedogenic that won't clog or block your pores.

What to avoid

Avoid very glossy or balmy blushes. You should stay away from heavy shimmer and thick cream formulas if your skin gets shiny quickly and stay tacky.

Choosing the right shade

Your undertone matters more than skin depth alone.

Warm undertones: Peach, Coral, Terracotta

Cool undertones: Rose, Berry, Mauve

Neutral undertones: Soft pinks, Nude rose, Muted peach

By skin tone

Fair skin: Soft pink, peach

Medium/wheatish skin: Coral, Warm rose, Terracotta

Deep skin: Berry, Brick, Rich plum

Application tips for oily skin

Start with a mattifying primer.

{{^usCountry}} Apply blush after setting foundation with powder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apply blush after setting foundation with powder. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Use a fluffy brush and build slowly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Use a fluffy brush and build slowly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For extra longevity: Cream blush first, then a matching powder blush on top. 7 Blushes for oily skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For extra longevity: Cream blush first, then a matching powder blush on top. 7 Blushes for oily skin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on the above parameters, HT Shop Now has curated a list of 7 powder blushes that every oily skin girlie would love to keep in her vanity kit. All these listed options have higher customer ratings on Myntra and are loved by plenty of customers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the above parameters, HT Shop Now has curated a list of 7 powder blushes that every oily skin girlie would love to keep in her vanity kit. All these listed options have higher customer ratings on Myntra and are loved by plenty of customers. {{/usCountry}}

1.

M.A.C Powder Blush

M.A.C Matte Powder Blush is loved for its silky texture, rich pigmentation, and smooth matte finish that flatters every skin tone. Customers on Amazon appreciate how easily it blends without looking patchy or chalky. Many reviewers mention that the blush lasts for hours, making it perfect for office wear, parties, and daily makeup routines. Its buildable formula allows both subtle daytime looks and bold glam finishes. Users also praise the elegant packaging and professional-quality feel that gives cheeks a natural healthy glow.

2.

Revlon Powder Blush

Revlon Powder Blush is a favorite among Amazon shoppers for its lightweight texture and beginner-friendly application. Customers love how the soft formula glides effortlessly onto the skin and provides a fresh natural flush. Many reviews highlight its smooth blending ability and long-lasting color payoff without emphasizing pores. The compact packaging with a built-in mirror is appreciated for touch-ups on the go. Users especially enjoy its affordable price, making it a dependable everyday blush that delivers salon-like makeup results without spending too much.

3.

Makeup Revolution London Beam Bright Silky Powder Blush

Amazon customers describe Makeup Revolution London Beam Bright Silky Powder Blush as vibrant, trendy, and easy to wear. The silky texture blends beautifully into the skin, creating a radiant and youthful finish. Reviewers frequently mention its lightweight feel and impressive pigmentation that works well for both soft and dramatic looks. Many users love that the formula feels smooth without becoming cakey. The blush is also praised for staying power and modern shades that suit different occasions, making it a stylish addition to everyday makeup collections.

4.

Lakme Rouge Bloom Showstopper Collection Lightweight Powder

Lakme Rouge Bloom Showstopper Collection Lightweight Powder Blush receives positive reviews for its soft floral-inspired shades and comfortable wear. Amazon buyers appreciate the lightweight formula that gives cheeks a naturally fresh appearance without feeling heavy. Many customers mention that it blends evenly and provides a smooth finish suitable for daily makeup. Reviewers also like its elegant packaging and travel-friendly design. The blush is often praised for offering good pigmentation at an affordable price, making it a reliable option for beginners and regular makeup users alike.

5.

ELLE 18 Bubblegum Matte Finish Blush

ELLE 18 Bubblegum Matte Finish Blush is popular among younger Amazon users who want an affordable and cheerful blush for daily use. Customers enjoy the cute packaging, soft texture, and natural matte finish that brightens the face instantly. Many reviewers mention that the blush blends easily and gives a fresh youthful glow without looking too intense. Its lightweight formula feels comfortable on the skin and works well for casual makeup looks. Buyers especially appreciate the budget-friendly price and fun shades perfect for beginners experimenting with makeup.

6.

Pixi + Hello Kitty Glow-y Powder Blush

Pixi + Hello Kitty Glow-y Powder Blush is adored by Amazon shoppers for its adorable packaging and luminous finish. Customers frequently mention that the blush gives cheeks a healthy radiant glow while still looking soft and natural. Many reviewers love the smooth texture and buildable pigmentation that suits both light and glam makeup styles. Fans of the Hello Kitty collaboration appreciate the collectible design and premium feel. Users also praise the formula for blending seamlessly and adding brightness to the face without appearing glittery or overpowering.

7.

IMAGIC PROfessional Cosmetics 6 Color Touch Blush

IMAGIC Professional Cosmetics 6 Color Touch Blush palette is highly appreciated on Amazon for its versatility and value for money. Customers love having multiple shades in one palette, allowing them to create customized looks for different occasions. Many reviewers praise the smooth texture, blendability, and strong pigmentation that works for various skin tones. The blushes are described as lightweight and easy to layer without looking patchy. Users also mention that the palette is travel-friendly and suitable for both beginners and professional makeup artists seeking variety and convenience.

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FAQ for powder blush What is powder blush used for? Powder blush is used to add color and warmth to the cheeks, giving the face a healthy and youthful appearance.

Is powder blush suitable for oily skin? Yes, powder blush works especially well for oily and combination skin because it helps absorb excess oil and provides a matte finish.

How do I apply powder blush correctly? Use a fluffy blush brush, lightly tap into the product, remove excess powder, and apply gently to the apples of the cheeks while blending upward.

Can beginners use powder blush easily? Yes, powder blush is beginner-friendly because it is easy to blend and can be built gradually for natural-looking color.

How do I choose the right blush shade? Choose peach or coral shades for warm undertones and pink or berry shades for cool undertones. Neutral shades work well for most skin tones.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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